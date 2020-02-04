Toyota recalling thousands of cars in Estonia due to ​faulty airbags

Toyota is recalling its 2002-2008 Avensis passenger cars due to Takata airbag-related problems - the company's promotion in Estonia involved 3,273 vehicles, 1,737 of which have already undergone the required checks, Postimees reports.

The cars carry airbags with inflators from Takata that could rupture during deployment and cover the passengers with shrapnel in the event of a crash.

Liisi Koivumägi, marketing and communication specialist at Toyota Baltic said that as part of the recall, Toyota seeks to reach all Avensis owners whose vehicle were part of the promotion.

"We urge all Toyota Avensis owners whose vehicle was produced from 2002 through 2008 to check the vehicle identification number of their Toyota on our website, which will immediately tell our customers whether or not their vehicle is subject to checks at an authorized dealer at the earliest opportunity," she said.

Koivumägi said the checks are a preventive measure and the airbag may or may not be faulty.

Major parts supplier Takata first admitted defects in its airbags in 2015 and ceased operations due to the scandal in 2017.

Despite global efforts, BMW, too, recalled some 360,000 vehicles in China last spring. Fatalities caused by faulty Takata airbags number 20 since 2013, and have globally lead to the recalling of at least 100 million cars.

In 2019, Toyota sold 13,115 new cars in the Baltic states, close to 1,000 vehicles more than the year before. Toyota's market share in the Baltics is 17.6 percent, up on year by 0.1 percentage point.

Toyota vehicles accounted for 17.5 percent of new car sales in Estonia last year, compared to 17.3 percent in 2018. The company's market share in 2019 was 17 percent in Latvia and 18 percent in Lithuania.

--

