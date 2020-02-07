Minister of Defence would not advise Kaljulaid to go to Moscow on May 9

Defense Minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa) will not advise the President to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, given the current situation, Sakala newspaper reported.

"Yes, I do not recommend it, especially given the current situation," Luik told the newspaper.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has made statements concerning the continuity of Estonian history, as well as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, Poland and the Czech Republic. In this context, being an honorary guest of the parade gives a completely false signal, as if we were indirectly accepting Russian rhetoric," he said.

In response to a question about Putin would visit Estonia, Luik said: "I can say nothing more about this subject than President Kersti Kaljulaid invited him to attend the World Finno-Ugric Congress in Tartu. But to my knowledge, there is no progress."

The President of Estonia has not yet received an official invitation to Russia to celebrate the victory of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

--

