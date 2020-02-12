ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
World Press Photo exhibition 2019
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: World Press Photo exhibition 2019 Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opened at Baltic Station on Tuesday displaying some of the best pictures taken by photojournalists from around the world in 2019.

The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 78,801 photographs entered by 4,738 photographers from 129 countries.

Nominees include a record number of 12 female photographers in the 11 categories. Refugees and migration, the environment and nature, sports, and portraits are some of the themes.

"When we look at each competition, we always see well-known photographers whose stories we are already familiar with," said curator Sanne Schim Van Der Loeff, adding there are some new stories alongside them. "I personally think the FARC (The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) story about the baby boom is new, although we know a lot about FARC, about the peace agreement, about the relationship with the government, but we haven't seen it from the perspective of people, specifically female members, and this is a very new perspective."

The exhibition will remain open until February 29.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world press photo
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on ship Estonia

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

10:02

Tourists visiting Tartu increased by 20,000 in 2019

09:46

Justice minister to meet with Huawei lobbyists on Thursday

09:22

Excise duties fell in 2019 by €5 million after government lowers tax

08:54

Heliport opened at Kuressaare Hospital

08:31

Enefit VOLT launches nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu

11.02

Opposition members criticized government's foreign policy

11.02

Former IT minister and state trying to reach compensation compromise

11.02

Gallery: Valaste waterfall turns tree branches into ice sculptures

11.02

Baltics close to compromise on Belarusian electricity imports

11.02

Study: Estonian school children drinking less alcohol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: