Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opened at Baltic Station on Tuesday displaying some of the best pictures taken by photojournalists from around the world in 2019.

The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 78,801 photographs entered by 4,738 photographers from 129 countries.

Nominees include a record number of 12 female photographers in the 11 categories. Refugees and migration, the environment and nature, sports, and portraits are some of the themes.

"When we look at each competition, we always see well-known photographers whose stories we are already familiar with," said curator Sanne Schim Van Der Loeff, adding there are some new stories alongside them. "I personally think the FARC (The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) story about the baby boom is new, although we know a lot about FARC, about the peace agreement, about the relationship with the government, but we haven't seen it from the perspective of people, specifically female members, and this is a very new perspective."

The exhibition will remain open until February 29.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!