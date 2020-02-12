ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Heliport opened at Kuressaare Hospital

The long-awaited helicopter landing site for incoming medical emergency flights has been completed at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa costing €300,000.

As it is the newest heliport in Estonia, it also has the most up-to-date technical equipment which enables pilots to use lights during landing on the field or monitor the landing situation from the camera.

The need to build a heliport near Kuressaare Hospital was first discussed more than ten years ago .

In 2016, Kuressaare Hospital helicopter was used for medical flights in 30 cases, in 2017 it was used 54 times and in 2018 on 61 occasions.

The Police and Border Guard's aviation department said that Estonia's worst landing ground has now become the best.

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaakuressaare
