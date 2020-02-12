Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on ship Estonia

The Estonian Legal Affairs Committee discussed an appeal that suggested bringing out the wreck of the sank cruise ship Estonia. The committee decided to do research about the possibilities of changing the international Treaty of Grave Peace, because without changing the treaty, there's nothing to do.

Hando Tõnumaa who represented the ones who signed the appeal, recognises the committee's wish to carry on with the issue, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" mediated.

According to Tõnumaa, the reason for the appeal arose, because there are many people who don't believe the official justification for the accident. The appeal has 1907 signs.

"There are also loved ones who don't believe the story and there are many different theories. This is the main reason - there are so many theories and most people don't believe the story, so I need answers," Tõnumaa said.

The chairman of the Legal affairs committee Jaanus Karilaid said that Estonia on its own can't do anything with the wreck, because we have a joint grave peace treaty with Sweden and Finland.

"Primarily, we need to agree on cooperation between the countries, to achieve a mutual political will and to make following decision. One minister or a member of the parliament saying that in his opinion the wreck should be pulled out or that additional studies should be made is not enough. International law is explicit here," Jaanus Karilaid said.

According to Karilaid the Foreign affairs ministry is investigating what is the opinion of Sweden and Finland on changing the treaty.

The government is going to send the Legal affairs committee the proposal to pull up the wreck made in the appeal to be form their opinion.

Among the members of the parliament there are some who are for the proposal and some that are against it. A member of the Reform Party Valdo Randpere doesn't approve the idea, because the answers are not in the seabed.

According to Randpere, the fatalities should have been brought out 25 years ago.

"It wasn't done, it was a mistake. But nowadays, we can't fix mistake like this, I think, with some things, after some time, we need to accept how it is, no matter how sad or hard it is for us. But in my opinion, the grave peace treaty should still apply and Estonia should stay where it is," Randpere said.

At the end of January, the government decided to form an expert working group to deal with the requests of passengers and the close ones of the victims of Estonia, who will report by the end of March and outline plans.

Relatives of those killed in Estonia have requested a new investigation from the government about the sinking of Estonia, and the Swedes want to do the same.

The passenger ferry Estonia sank on 28 September 1994 on route from Tallinn to Stockholm. 137 people escaped from Estonia and 852 were killed.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!