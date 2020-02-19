Survey: Rescue services and local government are most trusted institutions

Newly published results from a survey about trust levels in institutions show local government scores higher than the coalition, and that people have the highest levels of trust in the rescue services.

A survey carried out by Turu-uuringute AS showed 71 percent of the Estonians asked trust local governments and 22 percent do not. This is the highest figure since autumn 2018, when 67 percent had confidence in the institution.

Local governments have equally high credibility among Estonians and people of other nationalities. 70 percent of Estonians trust local governments and 72 percent of non-Estonians.

66 percent of Estonians trust the President and 22 percent do not. The president's trust rating is particularly high among Estonians at 75 percent, but lower among non-Estonians at 50 percent.

The credibility of the President's has not changed much in the last two and a half years. It was highest in autumn 2018, with 71 percent trust in the president, and lowest in spring 2019, with 64 percent.

However, the credibility of the Riigikogu has risen to its highest level in the last two years. 58 percent of respondents said they have trust in the Riigikogu, while 32 percent disagreed. In spring 2018, 49 percent trusted the Riigikogu and 41 percent did not.

Unlike with the President, there is no big split in differences of opinion on the Riigikogu when the results are measured by respondents' nationality. Estonians' trust level is 60 percent whereas respondents of other nationalities are 54 percent.

Compared to spring 2019, the prime minister's credibility has also increased. While 53 percent trusted the prime minister in a March-April 2019 poll, it now stands at 58 percent. The prime minister's level of non-trust was 33 percent.

It is noteworthy that the level of trust in the prime minister is equal among Estonians and non-Estonians and in some polls even higher among non-Estonians.

The credibility of the government is somewhat lower than that of the prime minister. 53 percent trust the government and 35 percent do not. There is no big difference in the level of support between nationalities, with Estonians it is 54 percent and other nationalities it is 52 percent.

Of all the institutions, the rescue services are the most trusted at 96 percent, followed by the police on 89 percent, the defense forces at 80 percent and the defense league at 76 percent.

73 percent of the Estonian population trust the European Union and 66 percent trust NATO.

In the case of the defense forces, the defense league and NATO in particular, there is a big divide in the attitudes of Estonian and non-Estonian respondents.

81 percent of Estonians trust NATO, but only 36 percent of non-Estonians. 89 percent of Estonians and 69 percent of non-Estonians trust the defense forces. In the case of the defense league, the respective figures are 87 percent Estonians and 50 percent non-Estonians.

--

