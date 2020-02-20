Estonian citizen dies due to gas poisoning in France

An Estonian national working as a cook on a Bahamian-flagged ship has died as a result of poisoning caused by a rodent-killing gas in the French port of Brest, while six other crew members sustained severe poisoning.

The crew of the dry bulk carrier, Fri Dolphin, consisted of Estonian and Russian citizens, Interfax reported on Thursday.

"The seven-strong crew sustained health damage in the course of a fumigation effort. The crew should have left the ship for that time, but did not do it," a source told Interfax.

The ship's cook who died from the effect of the gas was a man aged 37.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed to ERR's Russian-language news portal that an Estonian citizen had died in France.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the death of an Estonian citizen in France. Due to the obligation to protect personal data and the fact that consular assistance cases are sensitive, the Foreign Ministry cannot disclose specific consular assistance cases," a ministry spokesman explained.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!