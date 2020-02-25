Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

The annual "Miss Rapla County" competition is underway, according to a report on ETV magazine show "Terevisioon" Tuesday. This year, the audience will also have the chance to pick their favorite, as well as their favorite evening gown, with the latter taking place before the "Terevisioon" cameras, according to ERR's Menu portal.

Organizers of the competition Taagi Tellus and Dane Tall say that the tradition has continued in Rapla County whereas is has fallen by the wayside elsewhere over the past 30 years, primarily because there aren't many other major events going on in the county.

"This is an event with such a long tradition - this year is the 26th time [it has taken place]," Tall said.

In fact, a record number of people registered for the competition's preliminary round, the organizers said.

However, the organizers also said that the winner's criteria go beyond just appearances.

"We and Miss Rapla County are trying to show that the goal is not to judge the beauty of the girls and simply announce the winner on the final night. It is also key that the participants spend three months at 'misses' school', where they can learn self-expression, dance, and meet with various businesses and companies."

The winner of Miss Rapla County will be announced on April 10, with the shortlist (see gallery) as follows:

# 1: Klarita-Carmen Prokopjeva, an 11th-grade student at Rapla Upper Secondary school, who has has been dancing for 10 years and enjoys ATV riding.

# 2: Ruta Rokk, who is motivated by Lev Tolstoy's maxim, "If you do something, do it well. If you can't or don't want to do well, don't do better at all."

# 3: Angela Tiik, also a high school student who enjoys singing and going to the gym, and is inspired by the phrase, "Life is like a mirror; if you smile at it, it will smile back at you."

# 4: Johanna Kuusemäe, who wants to become a hairdresser or beautician after graduation, but also likes to go to woodwork classes.

# 5: Eva-Lota Meres, currently living in Tallinn, she enjoys badminton and reading books, is a dog-lover, and is inspired by actor Angelina Jolie's quote: "Make bold choices, make mistakes. All of these things ultimately make you a human being."

# 6: Liis Kruuv, 17, who comes from South Estonia but is currently studying in Rapla. In addition to dancing and singing, she enjoys reading science fiction and would like to be a maths teacher.

# 7: Diana Jääger is from Kehtna, Rapla County, but currently living in Tallinn. She has been involved in music for a long time, and has organized charity Christmas concerts in nursing homes and hospitals in Rapla County.

# 8: Geili Vesinurm, also enjoys dancing and dance gymnastics, andis interested in a future in sport or aviation.

# 9: Sandra Loose, who enjoys skating when there is actually a winter to speak of. Although she has enjoyed hairdressing since childhood, she hopes to earn a master's degree in health promotion.

# 10: Maribel Kontson comes from Kohila, Rapla County, where her interests include music, motocross, dance and playing music. She also volunteers at an animal shelter.

