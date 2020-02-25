ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reinsalu hosts ambassadors to celebrate Independence Day

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu addressing ambassadors.
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu addressing ambassadors. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) hosted ambassadors accredited to Estonia to celebrate Estonia's Independence Day on Tuesday.

In his speech, Reinsalu emphasised the importance of international cooperation and thanked the states and nations of the world for their cooperation.

He underscored Estonia's interest in increased economic cooperation and outlined Estonia's strategy for boosting business diplomacy. Reinsalu also called on countries to cooperate towards concluding more agreements on double taxation.

He affirmed that Estonia would do its best to address the issues facing the international community, in the UN Security Council as well as in other international organisations and formats, such as the Nordic-Baltic cooperation formats NB8 and 3B, which Estonia is coordinating this year, and the Three Seas Initiative.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

