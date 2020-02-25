Reinsalu hosts ambassadors to celebrate Independence Day

In his speech, Reinsalu emphasised the importance of international cooperation and thanked the states and nations of the world for their cooperation.

He underscored Estonia's interest in increased economic cooperation and outlined Estonia's strategy for boosting business diplomacy. Reinsalu also called on countries to cooperate towards concluding more agreements on double taxation.

He affirmed that Estonia would do its best to address the issues facing the international community, in the UN Security Council as well as in other international organisations and formats, such as the Nordic-Baltic cooperation formats NB8 and 3B, which Estonia is coordinating this year, and the Three Seas Initiative.

