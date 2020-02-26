Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Anett Kontaveit is out of the WTA Dubai tournament after losing to Alyna Sabarenka of Belarus in three sets, 5:7, 6:2, 5:7.

Kontaveit required physiotherapist attention early in the first set, ERR's sports portal reports, but was able to continue after having her ankle taped, with things remaining even stevens until losing her serve in game 11, with her opponent, ranked 13th in the world, going on to take the set.

The second set saw the Estonian bounce back, winning four games in a row after dropping the opener, losing only one more game before taking the set 6:2.

The third set saw both players breaking each other's serves, though the Belarusian held on to a 6:5 lead, with 3 match points in a row in the 12th game. While Kontaveit saved the first two of these, she lost the final match point.

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, is ranked 24th in the world. She reached the Australian Open quarter finals in January.

