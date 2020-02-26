ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Anett Kontaveit is out of the WTA Dubai tournament after losing to Alyna Sabarenka of Belarus in three sets, 5:7, 6:2, 5:7.

Kontaveit required physiotherapist attention early in the first set, ERR's sports portal reports, but was able to continue after having her ankle taped, with things remaining even stevens until losing her serve in game 11, with her opponent, ranked 13th in the world, going on to take the set.

The second set saw the Estonian bounce back, winning four games in a row after dropping the opener, losing only one more game before taking the set 6:2.

The third set saw both players breaking each other's serves, though the Belarusian held on to a 6:5 lead, with 3 match points in a row in the 12th game. While Kontaveit saved the first two of these, she lost the final match point.

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, is ranked 24th in the world. She reached the Australian Open quarter finals in January.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

08:19

Ukrainian parliament speaker visits Estonia

25.02

Finance committee OKs pension reform bill and pushes for adoption

25.02

Health Board: Travelers from China, northern Italy should self-quarantine

25.02

Reinsalu hosts ambassadors to celebrate Independence Day

25.02

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

25.02

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

25.02

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

25.02

Snow expected to fall in coming days

25.02

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

25.02

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

25.02

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

25.02

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

25.02

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

25.02

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

25.02

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

25.02

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

25.02

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

25.02

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

25.02

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: