A dilapidated 19th-century wooden house in Tallinn's Kadriorg, which has been unable to find an owner for several years, will be renovated as a private home.

The house at Poska 41, which was recognized as a cultural monument in 1997, was built in the second half of the 1880s and was designed as a residence for an Orthodox priest.

The house has been on sale for many years, but the price asked by the owners has not attracted buyers. At the time of the kroon, the building was on sale for 15.5 million kroons (approximately €990,629), which was later reduced to 9 million kroons (approximately €575,204). In 2009 it was estimated that the same amount would have to be spent on renovating the house. The latest adverts real estate portals listed the building at €330,000.

In January this year, the building finally changed owners and the couple who bought it are planning to renovate the house into a private house.

"Right now, it's in the design phase. We're in discussions with the National Heritage Board, trying to make some compromises. Its original appearance will definitely be preserved, plastic windows will not be proposed," said one of the owners, who did not want to share his name with the public.

Although the exterior of the house looks quite bad, they say the actual situation is not that bad. The main structure is more or less in order, but of course the building is undergoing major repairs. When it will be completed will depend on the Tallinn City Government.

The owner did not want to say the price at which the house was purchased, but called it the "fair market price."

The house was built by architect A. Fedotov in 1884.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!