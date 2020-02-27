Gallery: ERR gives English-language media briefing

Wednesday morning, February 26, saw an English-language press briefing hosted by ERR, with attendees coming from several foreign missions and other organizations.

ERR Board Chairman Erik Roose gave guests a welcome address, after which they were taken on a guided tour of the "Aktuaalne kaamera" studios in ERR's News House, by Head of News and Sport Anvar Samost. Both were on hand to answer questions and to further present the public broadcaster, its role, organization and history, across all three media – TV, radio and online.

This was followed by a slideshow presentation on ERR's English-language news portal, ERR News.

Those present included representatives of embassies and foreign missions near and far, including those from Brazil, China, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S. and others.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!