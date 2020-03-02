Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tiit Terik and Helve Särgava.
Tiit Terik and Helve Särgava. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Tallinn City Council will elect a new deputy chairman at its session on Thursday, as Center Party member Toivo Tootsen will resign on March 4.

Chairman of the city council and head of the Center Party faction, Tiit Terik said it is probable Helve Särgava, who joined the Center Party from the Social Democrats (SDE) in January, will become his new deputy.

"On Thursday before the city council meeting, we will have a group meeting where we will select our candidate. It will probably be Helve Särgava, but if other names are proposed, of course we will consider them," Terik told ERR's Russian portal.

Last week, Toivo Tootsen filed a resignation statement with the city secretary as deputy chairman of the council.

On Thursday, the city council will also elect a new chairman and deputy chairman of the city audit committee. 

Särgava, who changed parties in January, resigned as chairman, justifying the decision with ethical principles and good practice, as the Audit Committee is traditionally run by an opposition representative in Tallinn.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn city councilcenterhelve särgava
