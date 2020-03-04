ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Shipwreck in Estonian waters.
Shipwreck in Estonian waters. Source: ETV
News

Shipwrecks in Estonian waters which contain fuel, ammunition or 'ghost nets' and could cause environmental damage have been accessed and mapped by the National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet).

At the request of the National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet), three diving companies and navy investigated 12 ships which sank in the 20th century.

One of the wrecks is the German submarine U479 which crashed into a mine during World War II and is lying on the sea bed 90 meters below the surface.

Maili Roio, senior inspector of the Underwater Heritage Office said: "No major damage has occurred. The mine explosion has not caused a fuel leak. There are also no other explosives around."

The second wreck is the Russian submarine Akula, which lost its bow in World War I. The wreck is 30 lying 30 meters below the surface and is surrounded by mines.

In addition to the Maritime Administration and the diving companies, the Estonian Navy also participated when investigating the wrecks.

Lieutenant-Commander Mati Terve said: "The Navy's role in this was to evaluate the five shipwrecks in the light of the environmental hazards it poses, what ammunition it is on, and how or not to blast them."

However, ammunition and diesel are not the only sources of danger with such wrecks. Roio said 'ghost nets' are dangerous because they can get caught in trawler ships' nets.

At 60 meters deep, the Soviet submarine M 103 is completely covered with trawl nets where fish and seals are caught in the video. These nets should be removed, said Maili Roio. 

Pumping out fuel from the wrecks in the event of a spill is the next challenge. "There are technologies to retrieve fuel. There is also fuel freeing. But it's a pretty expensive venture," Roio said.

The documentation of the 12 wrecks cost €230,000. In the 20th century, about 500 ships sank in Estonian waters.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

maritime administrationestonian navynational heritage board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:42

Muhu and Räpina pharmacies safe after April 1

13:33

Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

13:12

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies

12:51

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction

12:36

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

12:19

Weather service: Winter lasted only four days

11:47

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters

11:23

Hyundai and Ford had planned to enter Rally Estonia before cancellation

11:01

Those who quit may also soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

10:37

PPA employees already asking when can they go to Greece

10:16

High-ranking state officials, MPs to see raises next month

09:54

Defense minister talks Baltic security with US opposite number

09:32

Party ratings: Support for opposition parties has declined

09:12

Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

08:51

Estonia neglecting support for renewable energy, says association

08:25

Minister: Second Estonia coronavirus case likely not last

08:21

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies

03.03

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

03.03

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

03.03

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: