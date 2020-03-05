ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Estonian residents support for European Union is increasing ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Flag of the European Union and related institutions next to the Estonian flag.
Flag of the European Union and related institutions next to the Estonian flag. Source: ERR
News

A Eurobarometer survey shows that residents of Estonia have increasingly popular feelings towards the European Union, and public opinion on EU membership has reached the highest level over the past five years.

Altogether 49 percent of the respondents in Estonia said that for them the EU conjures up a positive image, while 41 percent said the image was neutral and 9 percent deemed it negative, spokespeople for the European Commission told BNS on Thursday. Estonian residents' support for the European Union is increasing and exceeds the EU average. 

Among the institutions that are most trusted by Estonia's residents are the police, which 82 percent of the respondents find trustworthy, the justice system 63 percent, local governments 56 percent, the European Union 54 percent, and the Estonian government 43 percent. Political parties are deemed trustworthy by just 13 percent of the participants in the survey, however.

Altogether 34 percent of Estonian residents regard inflation the biggest problem faced by their country. Other issues deemed problematic include health and social security and pensions, both on 27 percent. While the environment and climate issues placed second in the EU as a whole, in Estonia environmental concerns were ranked sixth in severity. 

Aivar Voog, survey manager at pollster Kantar Emor, noted, that the latter problems were deemed more important by 9 percentage points compared to the year before.

The survey also took a more detailed look at Estonians' attitudes regarding environmental problems. Similarly to other EU citizens, 57 percent of Estonians prioritized the need to reduce plastic waste and develop renewable energy production, 50 percent. Respondents were also in favor of stricter climate and environmental requirements and protection of workers' rights in trade agreements concluded with third states.

The survey was commissioned by the European Commission and carried out by pollster Kantar Emor in 34 states from November 14 to 29, 2019. Altogether 1,001 EU citizens residing in Estonia were polled from November 14 to 26.  

The survey results are available to view at the website of the European Commission here.

The European Commission also published on Tuesday a survey into environmental issues, which showed that 94 percent of EU citizens said that environmental protection is an important issue for them.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

european unioneurobarometerkantor emor
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:37

Survey: Estonian residents support for European Union is increasing

18:31

Gallery: Estonian fourth in junior figure skating championships in Tallinn

18:10

Finance minister: Banks have to better justify account closures

17:48

Spring Storm military exercise to focus on Central Estonia this year

17:21

Raul Rebane: Are we taking the virus seriously enough?

16:53

No-confidence vote against Pärnu mayor fails

16:35

Helme to form committee to prepare for possible economic crisis

16:23

Foreign minister: We must stop irregular migration

16:11

Foreign ministry advises against travel to northern Italy

15:55

State to also take people's temperature on land border

15:41

Jüri Ratas: I'm working behind the scenes to make Rally Estonia happen

15:15

Justice chancellor says no problem with merging agencies, inspectorates

14:50

Yana Toom: What can you do except call Putin?

14:23

New €18.6 million shopping center to open in Tallinn's Järve neighborhood

13:49

Tallinn deputy mayor: Alcohol restrictions particularly liberal

13:16

Hunters applying for compensation from state for killed hunting dogs

12:45

Thesis: Estonian residents join Christian congregations seeking purpose

12:41

Gallery: Readers preserving their snowmen in refrigerators until Jaanipäev

12:27

Third coronavirus case confirmed in Estonia

12:26

Startup visa brought almost 1,000 employees to Estonia in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: