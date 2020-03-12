We all know when a Harley Davidson makes its trademark grunt. ETV's "Ringvaade" rolled an electric version of the classic marque, which arrived in Estonia only yesterday, on to the studio floor and asked singer Jaagup Kreem for his opinion on the "green" bike.

"I'm not an expert on electric bikes but it looks beautiful," Kreem said. "But the engine has been lost somewhere!"

"I l heard an urban legend that said that used to be a quiet bike, but then they added a speaker which makes the fearful noise of an engine," Kreem said. "Fortunately, that turned out not to be the case."

The bike has a top speed of around 160 km/h and sometimes more in special conditions. Jaagup Kreem tried to ride it just a couple of meters.

"It would be great for street riding," the musician noted.

"It's a little too quiet for me but it looks good. But let's be honest, this is not a motorcycle."

--

