Health Board: 205 people test positive for coronavirus, more cases expected

More than 200 people in total had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) by Monday morning, the Health Board said. The actual number of people infected is likely to be higher and the number of people affected will certainly increase.

Since January 31, in Estonia 1,387 COVID-19 tests have been carried out and 205 of those have been positive. Most patients with coronavirus are experiencing mild symptoms. Two are in hospital. The first patient to be diagnosed has recovered.

The current data suggests the average infected person in Estonia is a middle-aged person and there is no difference between women and men. There are few children and elderly people among the infected.

Estonia's main focus is to prevent the spread of the virus among the elderly and people with chronic diseases, the Health Board said. People over 60 are the most vulnerable group. Working people of this age should, if possible, should work remotely.

The Health Board advises anyone over the age of 60 to avoid crowded places, stay at home wherever possible and avoid contact with people with signs of illness.

Communication with children should be reduced, as they are a major risk for the elderly when spreading the virus. Children's symptoms are mostly mild.

It is important to continue to follow strict hygiene rules such as washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands or close contact.

If you think you have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, stay inside and self-quarantine until your test results are confirmed.

At present, COVID-19 virus detection facilities are available at Health Board labs, the Tartu University Hospital, Synlab, the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), the Ida-Viru Central Hospital, and Pärnu Hospital.

If symptoms, such as a cough and fever occur, call a family doctor or the family doctor helpline 1220 for advice. You can also call the Alarm Center's 24/7 helpline on 1247. In the event of severe breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, call 112.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!