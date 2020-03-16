Tax and Customs Board has returned €151million in overpaid income tax

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The Tax and Customs Board had as of Monday refunded €151 million euros in income tax paid in excess. But due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the authority is asking older people to wait to submit their paper tax returns and avoid unnecessary contact with other people.

"A lot of older people want to submit their tax returns on paper. This is currently not possible as the service offices of the Tax and Customs Board are closed. However, there is no need to worry and rush with filing one's tax return. The deadline is not until April 30," Gea Otsa, head of communications at the Tax and Customs Board, told BNS.

"Thus - please do not approach your children or younger relatives, for example, with the wish to submit your tax return by way of drawing up an online tax return with their help. Stay at home and avoid excessive contact. We are providing new information on a running basis. In the event of any questions, the Tax and Customs Board can be contacted via information hotline +372 880 0811 and it is also possible to send us an e-mail at eraklient@emta.ee," she added.

A total of 618,840 people had filed their tax returns for 2019 to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board by Monday, of which 14,468 had submitted their tax declarations on paper, the authority told BNS.

Based on the tax returns filed, altogether €166.9 million of income tax paid in excess is to be returned, while €22.5 million euros has to be paid additionally.

The deadline for filing income tax returns is April 30. The due date for payment of additional income tax is October 1.

The number of people who used a basic exemption corresponding to their income in 2019 was 400,200, making up 41 percent of the total number of taxpayers, whereas 530,000 people or 53 percent used a smaller basic exemption than they were entitled to.

Editor: Helen Wright

tax and customs boardcoronaviruscovid-19
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

