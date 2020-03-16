President calls for two minutes' 'wave, because you care' on Monday evening

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kersti Kaljulaid is calling for people to
President Kersti Kaljulaid is calling for people to "Wave, because you care" using a mobile phone light or similar, on Monday night at 8 p.m. Source: Social Media
President Kersti Kaljulaid has announced an initiative called: "Wave, because you care", to take place at 8 p.m. Estonian time on Monday, wherever people are at home, and aimed at showing solidarity and support in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am inviting everyone to stand at their window tonight (Monday-ed.) at 8 p.m. and wave a light, or use the light on their mobile phone, for two minutes, out of the window," the president noted on her social media page Monday.

"In this way we will be able to show our support to those who, day in and day out, work in the vanguard of keeping our society's blood circulation going," the president continued.

"We can also show that we care and that it matters to us how our next-door neighbor and the people in our streets and yards are getting on," she added.

"We are in a crisis that none of us has ever experienced. For us as a society to come through this, crisis committee decisions are not enough, but everyone can, and should, make a contribution. Every person's contribution is different, but needed in the same way. This starts with reducing social interactions but also calling our parents and older relatives."

Tonight at 8 p.m., for the first time, " wave because you care!" (Estonian: "Lehvita, sest hoolid!") gives the opportunity to support the hundreds and thousands of people who work every day at their own risk for our society to function services crucial to life to continue working - doctors, kindergarten workers, bus drivers, shop stewards, food couriers and many others. But it also gives us all the opportunity to show that we can stick together in hard times," the president's post ended.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidcoronaviruscoronavirus in estonia
