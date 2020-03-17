Health Board changes coronavirus cases data methodology, number still 225

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has changed the basis on which COVID-19 coronavirus statistics will be compiled, the board said Monday evening. Whereas figures had been based on the location of the testing lab, now they are recorded according to the patient's place of residence in the population register. By this new method, the bulk of cases are in Harju County and Saaremaa.

"I emphasize that these data are not comparable to the county data of previously reported laboratories," said Martin Kadai, Head of Emergency Medicine at the Health Board.

The data based on population register places of residence as at Monday evening was (positive COVID-19 diagnoses by county):*

Harju County: 73

Hiiu County: 1

Ida-Viru County: 4

Jõgeva County: 1

Järva County: 1

Põlva County: 3

Pärnu County: 15

Rapla County: 2

Saare County: 57

Tartu County: 12

Valga County: 1

Viljandi County: 2

Võru County: 25

*Since this data was published, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 20, to 225.

Additionally, four cases have no place of residence data in the Population Register, and the information for four more is incomplete, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The figures otherwise make Lääne County and Lääne-Viru County the only coronavirus-free counties by residence as of now

As of Monday morning, 205 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia, and since January 31, a total of 1,377 Covid-19 tests have been performed in Estonia.

It is likely that the number of people infected will continue to rise, it is reported.

Kadai himself called for a sympathetic attitude towards those affected, not least to ensure fast diagnosis and correct treatment.

"Stigmatizing people with illness or signs of illness can lead to its concealment," he said.

"It's important to stay alert and take care of your physical and mental health," he went on. This would include hygiend practises such as regular hand-washing, protection with tissues or similar coughing, sneezing and sniffling, discarding used tissues immediately, avoiding close physical contact including handshakes and hugs, and self-quarantining in cases where contact with a known carrier has been made.

The coronavirus alert center hotline, 1247, began operations on Monday and is there to answer coronavirus-related questions. The phone is available 24 hours a day and is free to use.

