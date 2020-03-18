ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu mayor: Shopping malls should be closed during coronavirus pandemic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), who is also head of the regional crisis management committee, says shopping malls nationwide should be closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Baltic News Service reports. The head of the service and trade workers union, Elle Pütsepp, also says store opening hours should be shortened.

Klaas told regional daily Tartu Postimees that this was the committee's overall view.

"Grocery stores and pharmacies should remain open, but shopping malls are problematic in that young people congregate there. There have also been violations of public order. Our urgent recommendation is for the government is to close shopping centers," Klaas said, according to BNS.

"Certainly all pet food and equipment stores will also remain open. What matters is that there would be no groups of people gathering in shopping malls. This decision has to be made in a thought-out fashion," Klaas added. 

Klass also noted that food assistance for schoolchildren who previously received free school meals was further being looked at, and called for volunteers in the sector. A round-the-clock kindergarten is also operating in Tartu, the Maarjamõisa kindergarten, whose use should be restricted to the children of vital service workers, Klaas said.

Union chief: shortening store working hours justified

Head of the Estonian Service and Trade Workers Union (Eesti Teenindus- ja Kaubandustöötajate Ametiühing) Elle Pütsepp meanwhile said that in the current situation, shortening store opening hours is fully justified and should be carried out nationwide.

"The current situation, where some stores have decided to shorten their opening hours and some have not, causes confusion for shoppers," Pütsepp said in a press release, adding that, as soon as the virus outbreak accelerates, all stores except grocery stores and pharmacies should be closed.

According to Pütsepp, shortening the opening hours at shopping centers and stores will help minimize the spread of the virus as it would allow for more thorough cleaning and disinfection of sales areas.

"This would also provide an opportunity to fill the shelves, while avoiding contact with customers, and would better protect the health of both store staff and customers," Pütsepp said, recommending that customers opt for the use of bank cards and contactless payment when making purchases, to minimize direct contact.

In addition, trade unions are calling on their employers to treat their employees considerately and not to terminate employment contracts lightly.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty and concern about the future among workers, and one of the biggest fears is the use of §37 of the Employment Contracts Act, which allows the employee to be placed on minimum wage," Pütsepp said.

Several supermarket chains across Estonia have already reduced their opening hours to help stop the spread of coronavirus, and have introduced measures to limit the exposure of their staff.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartuurmas klaascoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniatrade unions in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

14:51

Mandatory checks on lorry drivers at Ikla border abandoned

14:32

Tallinn to suspend kindergarten fees until end of April

14:06

Tallink continues running Tallinn-Helsinki route Wednesday and Thursday

13:42

Benu: Pharma reform should be put on hold during emergency situation

13:23

Reinsalu: Cooperation with Poland has been difficult

13:08

Nordica to help bring Estonians abroad back home Updated

13:02

Tartu mayor: Shopping malls should be closed during coronavirus pandemic

12:29

Supreme Court dismisses Levikom appeal, 5G competition can continue

11:27

Elron to cancel several Tallinn-Keila trains due to lack of passengers

11:04

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 258

10:59

Estonian arrives in Sweden after being trapped on German-Polish border

10:31

Tourism association: Refunds of all prepaid bookings would collapse sector

09:59

Party ratings: Slight growth for Center, otherwise no change

09:17

Report: Valga-Valka still getting to grips with coronavirus realities

08:49

Authorities looking at measures to deal with potential medicine shortages

08:21

EU gives €295 million to Estonia to fight coronavirus

07:53

Prime Minister: A united Europe can overcome coronavirus

07:24

Finland closing border from midnight, halting regular travel from Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: