Tallinn may introduce shopping times for the elderly

News
BNS
Pensioners. Photo is illustrative.
Pensioners. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Tallinn city government is holding negotiations with retailers over the possibility of introducing special times for visiting shops for elderly people.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that elderly people have to be protected against the virus.

"At the same time, this is a specific problem -- when we ensure this for pensioners, what will we do with the other people? That security guards will not let other people into stores? That would cause negative emotions in turn," Kõlvart said at the city government's press briefing on Wednesday. 

The city government has decided to move forward with the discussions in such fashion that retailers will now explore how this could be done technically.

"Then we will make it known together that at certain times namely pensioners are welcome in stores," Kõlvart said, stressing that no decision has been adopted yet. 

CEO of the Estonian Traders Association Nele Peil said that what matters is that people would be informed.

"At the same time, it definitely doesn't make sense to do it in all stores across Estonia, but to find the places where such tactics can be employed. And it definitely isn't sensible to start expelling someone from a store if they happen to be visiting a store when there are also elderly people there," Peil added.

A number of other countries around the world have introduced shopping hours for the especially for the elderly or people with underlying health conditions so they can shop safely during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both groups are highly at risk from the disease.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

