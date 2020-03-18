Tallinn will start springtime street repair

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Roadwork in Tallinn.
Roadwork in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Springtime road repairs will begin this month due to good weather conditions. The repair crews of Tallinna Teede AS will start drilling and asphalting the streets of Tallinn.

This year's maintenance repair plan and volume will be approved by May 1. Prior to May 15, maintenance repairs will be carried out on highways and on public transport roads and streets.

In the first stage, maintenance works with summer asphalt mix will be carried out on Laagna, Mustakivi, Narva, Smuuli and Peterburi roads.

As of this year, the city budget has 8.4 million euros for maintenance repairs, of which €1.5 million was spent on winter repairs in the first quarter.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn
