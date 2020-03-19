Telia gives faster internet to family doctor during crisis period

Due to the increased workload of information systems required for the daily work of family doctors, Telia will provide all family doctor practices that use Telia's internet connection with increased internet speeds without additional expenses as well as free IT consulting throughout the coronavirus crisis period.

There are approximately 800 family doctors in Estonia who constantly use different digital solutions and environments, such as digital prescriptions and the patient portal digilugu.ee, in their daily work.

Kristjan Kukk, acting chief of the corporate customer service unit of the Estonian arm of Telia, said that over half of the family doctor practices use internet connections offered by Telia.

"We are very pleased to be able to support family doctors during difficult times. To support the smoother work of family doctors and nurses during the coronavirus crisis, we are providing family doctor practices with higher internet speeds that meet their current real needs. In addition, Telia's IT support specialists are available to advise family doctor practices on various IT issues," Kukk added.

Eero Merilind, member of the management board of the Estonian Family Medicine Association, said: "Higher internet speeds provide better reliability, which is especially important in times of crisis, and family doctor practices can service patients more smoothly and, for example, write digital prescriptions faster. Some family doctors, family nurses and our assistants have started working remotely, so we are especially grateful to Telia's IT professionals for their help in setting up remote work positions."

--

