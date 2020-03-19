ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Telia gives faster internet to family doctors during crisis period ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Family doctors' advice hotline.
Family doctors' advice hotline. Source: ERR
News

Due to the increased workload of information systems required for the daily work of family doctors, Telia will provide all family doctor practices that use Telia's internet connection with increased internet speeds without additional expenses as well as free IT consulting throughout the coronavirus crisis period.

There are approximately 800 family doctors in Estonia who constantly use different digital solutions and environments, such as digital prescriptions and the patient portal digilugu.ee, in their daily work.

Kristjan Kukk, acting chief of the corporate customer service unit of the Estonian arm of Telia, said that over half of the family doctor practices use internet connections offered by Telia.

"We are very pleased to be able to support family doctors during difficult times. To support the smoother work of family doctors and nurses during the coronavirus crisis, we are providing family doctor practices with higher internet speeds that meet their current real needs. In addition, Telia's IT support specialists are available to advise family doctor practices on various IT issues," Kukk added.

Eero Merilind, member of the management board of the Estonian Family Medicine Association, said: "Higher internet speeds provide better reliability, which is especially important in times of crisis, and family doctor practices can service patients more smoothly and, for example, write digital prescriptions faster. Some family doctors, family nurses and our assistants have started working remotely, so we are especially grateful to Telia's IT professionals for their help in setting up remote work positions."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

teliacoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
22:58

Swedbank issued SEK 4 billion fine for failing to combat money laundering

19:05

RMK calls on people to avoid crowded hiking trails

18:45

Foreign ministry wants to help Estonian entrepreneurs

18:29

Doctors working outside cities will receive up to €1,650 in monthly grants

18:04

Telia gives faster internet to family doctors during crisis period

17:39

Government decision frees up €210 million of EU funding

17:13

Estonia raises Polish border issue with both NATO and the US

17:03

Temporarily unemployed workers to receive two months salary at 70 percent

16:43

Isamaa leader: Second pillar pension payments suspension up to president

16:14

Ilmar Raag: The legend of coronavirus crisis communication

15:49

More than 1,200 people registered as unemployed in last three days

15:26

Tallink launches vessel between Estonia and Germany

15:19

Foreign ministry issues flight info, travel options for return to Estonia

15:08

Government launches €2 billion economic support package Updated

15:02

Euroapteek pharmacy chain says reforms during coronavirus outbreak risky

14:31

PPA: No rise in domestic violence, await effects of coronavirus measures

14:28

HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread

13:51

Simson: European Commission is working on creating green corridors

13:36

Health Board: Nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, total rises to 267

13:27

Fraudsters seeking profit from emergency situation, police warns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: