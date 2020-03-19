Foreign ministry wants to help Estonian entrepreneurs during crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to help Estonian entrepreneurs pinpoint where their services are required and identify target markets during the current economic crisis caused by the effects of the coronavirus.

"Estonia is prepared to actively work under the new situation and is actively looking into ways of helping our businesses cope," Andres Rundu, Undersecretary for the Economic and Development Affairs of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Necessity is the best innovator there is! The majority of business is currently reviewing their operations in some way in order to respond to the crisis situation at hand. In this way, we are harvesting for relevant and topical information for the Estonian representations/diplomatic missions abroad," he said.

As the initial step, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests businesses to inform the Ministry which type of assistance is required most urgently.

An online questionnaire designed by the ministry for "information harvesting" can be found here.

"The information we gather is a tool for our network of the Estonian diplomatic representations abroad and Estonian honorary consuls, and we will share it with the representatives of Enterprise Estonia abroad," Rundu added.

Margus Tsahkna, a representative of Semetron, a company which is active in the field of medical devices, said: "The harvest for ideas initiated by the foreign ministry is a welcome step. Businesses need to find solutions as to how to export their goods and services into other countries. The foreign ministry has done a great job in this area at this time. Business diplomacy can be instrumental in helping Estonian entrepreneurs. At times, there are issues, where only the state can pitch in and help." 

As part of harvesting for ideas, there will be organised a live video broadcast on March 20 from 10.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. (Estonian local time) on the Facebook page of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs where the urgent and topical questions from entrepreneurs will be answered.

The live broadcast can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/ 57904691979/posts/ 10159435100766980/

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairscoronavirus
