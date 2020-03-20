ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Family doctor: Coronavirus tests welcome, need to be focused ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Dr. Karmen Joller on Thursday's edition of
Dr. Karmen Joller on Thursday's edition of "Aktuaalne kaamera". Source: ERR
News

Extended testing for COVID-19 coronavirus across eight towns in Estonia over the coming days is a welcome development, board member of the Estonian Society of Family Practitioners (Eesti perearstide selts) Dr. Karmen Joller.

"I think people needed it. Another consideration is that we need to go beyond finding those people who are ill, to focus on those at risk. The risk of the illness and their prognosis for weathering it is the hardest thing," Joller said, speaking on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday evening.

The new testing regime requires referral from a family doctor.

Doctor Joller added that the second-most at risk group are the so-called frontline workers, including medical staff, who, through their work, come into contact with potential sufferer."

She also said that where needed, a family doctor will look at a patient before referring them for a test, but so-called drive-in tests (actually administered in the car-ed.) will be possible digitally as well.

"When a letter of delivery is given, a call is made to a person, regarding where and when he or she will take the test. Then they have to get there in time by car. /.../ The test is held only for one person in the car, not to other occupants. If the individual has severe mobility disability, a home visit may also be arranged. We're trying to make sure the resource is targeted at the weakest," Dr. Joller went on.

Doctor Joller confirmed that while a doctor first looks for symptoms of coronavirus, a referral also examines whether the person is at risk and suffers from other underlying chronic illnesses. However, not every chronic disease affects the immune system and this does not automatically mean a test is needed, she said.

Joller emphasized to people at work that doctors only issue sick leaves to people who are really sick.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

karmen jollerdoctors in estoniacoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus testingestonian medical sector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

11:52

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 283

11:43

Medicines Agency bans export of two medicines from Estonia

11:12

Ratings: Three major parties supported equally across regions

11:01

Statistics: Housing price indices rose in 2019

10:39

Health Board authorizes cutting ambulance crews to two

10:24

Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor

10:02

Virologist: There is lot of controversial information about coronavirus

09:44

Families asked to scale back funerals, weddings during emergency situation

09:12

Family doctor: Coronavirus tests welcome, need to be focused

08:50

Reinsalu: Finnish, Estonian prime ministers to discuss commuting ban

08:42

Tallink donates unneeded food to Toidupank

08:14

Ratings: Center and EKRE neck-and-neck, Estonia 200 overtakes SDE

07:43

Prime minister: New coronavirus situation analysis due early next week

07:14

Two-month prescriptions now available, over counter drugs rationed

06:44

Finland bars work commuting from Estonia during coronavirus emergency

06:18

Romantika arrives in Riga bearing Estonians returning in coronavirus wake

19.03

Swedbank issued SEK 4 billion fine for failing to combat money laundering

19.03

RMK calls on people to avoid crowded hiking trails

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: