Medicines Agency bans export of two medicines from Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Medicines (illustrative photo)
Medicines (illustrative photo) Source: Pixabay
While the need for Roactemra and Pulmozyme medicines for patients needing intensive care in other countries is increasing due to the coronavirus emergency situation, the Medicines Agency (Raviamet) opted to ban the export of these medicines from Estonia.

International medicines manufacturer's Estonian representative Roche Eesti OÜ confirmed that the supplies of Roactemra and Pulmozyme will be enough for at least two months but in the case of banning the export of the medicines, supplies to the patients are not ensured.

Considering the delivery issues related to the global spread of the COVID-19 and the increased demand for medicines, banning the export of the medicines is reasonable according to the evaluation by the Medicines Agency.

Roactemra is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis, as well as the treatment of severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome with chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for adults and children from age two and older. 

Medicines banned to be exported from Estonia are:

1. Roactemra 162 mg/0,9 ml

2. Roactemra 162 mg/0,9 ml 

3. Roactemra 20 mg/ml 

4. Roactemra 20 mg/ml

5. Roactemra 20 mg/ml 

6. Pulmozyme 1 mg/ml 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

coronavirus in estoniaroactemrapulmozymemedicines agency
