Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

In the light of the Eurovision Song Contest being canceled, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Estonian musicians how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their plans for the near future.

Musician Koit Toome confirmed that for the first time ever, his schedule is empty until summer. "Nine of the ´Ooperifantoon´ performances were canceled, gigs with the band, concerts in nightclubs, private parties," he replied.

Drummer Tõnis Noavere said that 29 of his concerts have been canceled, mainly with the Estonian band Metsatöll. and their tours in the U.S. and Canada are also canceled. "Without talking about the loss of income, then we need to pay for the plane tickets and working visas ourselves. The working visas will expire and can´t be used."

ERR's musician of the year Kadri Voorand confirmed that she was meant to be starting with album release concerts in the coming days. "We have worked for ten years to be able to perform at these places," she said.

