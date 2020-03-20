Sillamäe youth center hosting online concerts this week

In order to alleviate boredom of people confined to their homes, Sillamäe youth center ESN has started organizing online concerts.

Sillamäe's youth center ESN in Ida-Viru County has been closed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. To keep premises occupied, the center developed an idea of organizing concerts online.

"At ESN, we have many volunteers whose parents would like to attend concerts, but as we know, all concerts are cancelled and this is how the idea originated," ESN youth worker Vera Jegorova said to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The concert week is a good opportunity to offer entertainment for people sitting behind screens, according to volunteer Anton Klimenkov, who moved to Sillamäe from Russia two years ago with his parents and enrolled in an Estonian school there.

"This is a very good idea, as everyone is on their computers or watching TV because of the coronavirus," he added.

"You cannot see the viewers' eyes. Yes, a cameraman and a lighting technician are also in the room, but you cannot feel the feedback of the crowd and it makes performing a bit more complicated. Naturally, an experienced singer has to make do in every situation," Narva singer Valeri Krasnov said.

The initial idea was to hold daily concerts at the Sillamäe youth center studio but there proved to be more musicians interested in the project than anticipated at first. Thus, fifteen concerts will take place this week, seven of them during the coming weekend.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!