First coronavirus death reported in Lithuania

The first coronavirus death in Lithuania has been reported, that country's health ministry says.

The patient was only diagnosed with coronavirus following their death at a hospital in Ukmerge, around 70 kilometers northwest of Vilnius, BNS reports, and had an underlying illness

"This was an older person suffering from a chronic illness," said Justina Petraviciene, a spokesperson for the Lithuanian health ministry. She did not specify the exact age or gender of the victim.

It is also not known how the patient became infected with coronavirus and whether they had had contacts with other coronavirus patients, Petraviciene said.

A total of 64 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania to date. The country imposed a nationwide quarantine on all those entering the country, from Monday, BNS reports.

