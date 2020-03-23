Two coronavirus patients in Estonia in critical condition

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Tartu University Hospital.
Two people being treated for coronavirus in Estonian hospitals are in a critical condition in intensive care, Baltic News Service reported Sunday evening, with two more in intensive care in a stable condition. A total of 15 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The two patients in a critical condition are at the Tartu University Hospital, with three more who are not in intensive care being treated for the virus there.

The other two patients in intensive care, in a stable condition, are at the East Tallinn Central Hospital (Ida-Tallinna Keskhaigla).

Pärnu Hospital is also treating three coronavirus patients, and West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne-Tallinn Keskhaigla) is treating five people, none of whom are in intensive care.

A total of 326 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Estonia as of the morning of Sunday, March 22, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

The most recent positive cases involved nine residents of Harju County (including Tallinn), four in Tartu County, four in Võru County and two on Saaremaa.

Six percent of those infected are below the age of 20 and 17 percent are over 60, BNS reports.

Four hundred and seventeen coronavirus test results were received in the 24 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, BNS reports, 109 more than had come in the preceding 24 hours, the Health Board said Sunday morning.

Of the people whose positive test return was registered during the past day, nine are residents of Harju County that includes the capital Tallinn, four of Tartu and Voru counties each, and two of  Saaremaa. In one case the patient's personal identification code had not been provided. Of those infected 6 percent are younger than 20 and 17 percent over the age of 60. 

During the past 24 hours the returns of 417 tests were received, 109 more than during the previous similar period, the Health Board said in the morning.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

