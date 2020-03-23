Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 352

A total of 352 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 coronavirus in Estonia. The figure is a rise from 326 on Sunday. Sixteen of the new cases are on Saaremaa, five in Harju County, fourt in Võru County and one in Tartu County, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

A total of 3,724 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since January 31. Four hundred and ninety five tests were conducted Sunday, 78 more than on Saturday, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The distribution by age group remains as it had been on Sunday, with under-20s accounting for less than 6 percent of cases and 17 percent of those confirmed with the virus being aged over 60.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital across Estonia, with four in intensive care. Two of those in intensive care, both in Tartu University Hospital, are reported as critical.

