ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Woman sneezing.
Woman sneezing. Source: mcfarlandmo/flickr
News

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa/ EHIF) will finance emergency care and tests from the family doctor for uninsured people if they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19). People who do not have a family doctor can seek help from the nearest family doctor's center.

A comparison of data from Statistics Estonia and the EHIF revealed at the beginning of the year there were almost 66,000 people in Estonia without health insurance, although some of them may have health insurance in another country. The exact number of people without health insurance is not known, reported ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday evening.

The EHIF said the cost of medical treatment for these people, both for emergency care and for the coronavirus, will be covered by the fund. This concerns hospital treatment for coronavirus as well as tests prescribed by a family doctor.

Heli Paluste, head of the health network at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said: "The state pays for their emergency help no matter what, wherever they turn, and we now equate all acute illnesses with emergency care."

Asked for a list of symptoms of acute illnesses, she said: "Maybe fever - a little lower, a little higher -, maybe cough, sore throat, bone and joint pain, runny nose."

There are an estimated 20,000 people in Estonia who do not have a family doctor, although they may be covered by health insurance. They are advised by Paluste to contact their nearest GP. As family doctors will be paid for their services on a service basis, the EHIF confirmed.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian health insurance fundcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: