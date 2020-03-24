Estonian Olympic champion: Tokyo Games all but certain to be postponed

Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said on Monday the IOC had decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics with an eye toward holding them in 2021. According to Olympic gold medalist Gerd Kanter it is almost certain that the Games will be delayed.

"The situation is difficult. Postponing or cancelling the Olympics is a complex subject and we cannot be sure what the future holds," 2008 Beijing gold medalist Kanter said on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade".

"As the world is tackling great challenges, it seems crazy for the IOC to be adamant the Olympics will go ahead. The developments over the last two weeks have been a real rollercoaster ride and I believe we can now say that the Games will not start on July 24," the former discus thrower added.

However, as of Monday, restrictions on the freedom of movement and ban on visiting sports centres intended for public use do not apply to approximately 80 Estonian athletes with their trainers and support staff who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Conditions for training safely, including the state of emergency period, must be ensured for our celebrated athletes to still have a chance to succeed in the Olympics. Top athletes are used to the way of living which minimises their chances of getting ill in standard circumstances, so making an exception for them does not present a significant risk of the virus spreading," the Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas said.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Monday the Summer Olympics in Tokyo should be postponed. The committee said it had surveyed some 4,000 of its athletes over the weekend and 65 percent of those that responded indicated their training had been severely impacted or halted entirely due to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus. The statement came after Canada and Australia said they would not send athletes to the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I believe the Tokyo Games cannot move toward the 'complete form' that the prime minister Shinzo Abe has mentioned as long as countries of the world have not put an end to the coronavirus," Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

"So, it's first and foremost for us to join forces and respond firmly for putting an end to the coronavirus," she said.

