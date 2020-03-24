Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation

The Estonian Theatre Awards gala, supposed to be held on March 27 at Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu, will be aired as a special program a day earlier on ETV due to the emergency situation.

Winners of the prizes given by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Theatre Union will be announced on a program on ETV March 26 at 8 p.m.

The full list of the 78 nominees in 18 categories can be seen HERE (link in Estonian).

The Estonian Theatre Union is an umbrella organisation of the associations of the performing arts sector.