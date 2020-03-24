ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Estonian Theatre Awards gala, supposed to be held on March 27 at Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu, will be aired as a special program a day earlier on ETV due to the emergency situation.

Winners of the prizes given by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Theatre Union will be announced on a program on ETV March 26 at 8 p.m.

The full list of the 78 nominees in 18 categories can be seen HERE (link in Estonian).

The Estonian Theatre Union is an umbrella organisation of the associations of the performing arts sector.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:12

New restrictions: Shopping centers to close on Friday

18:50

28 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, five in critical condition

17:43

Contactless payment limit increased to €50 to limit spread of coronavirus

17:25

Large families need computers to help with homeschooling

16:52

Rimi, Circle-K installing protective shields in stores

16:28

Statistics Estonia to study people's movements during emergency situation

16:03

Mayor of Tallinn proposes stricter rules for emergency situation

15:29

Tartu closes public sports grounds and playgrounds

15:06

Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation

15:04

Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021 Updated

14:41

Tallinn's Old Town Days canceled

14:21

Health Board: Number of coronavirus patients will rise

14:06

Coronavirus patient moved out of intensive care

13:43

Milan-based Estonian European champion fencer not afraid of coronavirus

13:16

Association of SMEs want all shops except food stores, pharmacies to close

12:54

Reps: Homeschooling will continue for the next two weeks

12:36

Gallery: Tallinn closes public playgrounds and sports grounds

12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: