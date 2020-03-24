ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu closes public sports grounds and playgrounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
News

Tartu City Government will close all publicly-owned sports and playgrounds to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) from Tuesday. The Tartu Crisis Team urges people to stay at home or keep a distance of two meters apart while outdoors.

Urmas Klaas, the Mayor of Tartu Crisis Team, said the decision to close public spaces was made as recent days have shown people have not understood the danger of the virus spreading at when people gather in groups. 

"It is understandable that in emergency situations people have a desire to spend time with their families in the open air; however, it is completely irresponsible for people to gather in large groups, thereby endangering the lives and health of themselves and others. Parents must explain the need for and the seriousness of the restrictions to children," the mayor said.

The Crisis Team also urges people not to gather in parks, on the banks of the River Emajõgi, at sports facilities, near the Anne Canal and other places. 

People should stay at home where possible, and keep to a minimum distance of two meters when outdoors. You should only go to the store when you need it and keep a distance there, the council said in a statement.

Professor Joel Starkopf, head of the Crisis Team at Tartu University Hospital, said isolation is the best way to limit the spread of the virus. 

"The recommendation for people to remain in isolation may seem inconvenient, but this is currently the only way to stop the virus from spreading. Although, statistically speaking, older people are the most endangered age group, we can already say, based on our experience here in Estonia, that young and recently healthy people have also reached our intensive care units in critical condition. Dear people, not only the health of our people but also our lives depend on your behaviour."

On Tuesday, all playgrounds and sports grounds were also closed in Tallinn.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartucoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:12

New restrictions: Shopping centers to close on Friday

18:50

28 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, five in critical condition

17:43

Contactless payment limit increased to €50 to limit spread of coronavirus

17:25

Large families need computers to help with homeschooling

16:52

Rimi, Circle-K installing protective shields in stores

16:28

Statistics Estonia to study people's movements during emergency situation

16:03

Mayor of Tallinn proposes stricter rules for emergency situation

15:29

Tartu closes public sports grounds and playgrounds

15:06

Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation

15:04

Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021 Updated

14:41

Tallinn's Old Town Days canceled

14:21

Health Board: Number of coronavirus patients will rise

14:06

Coronavirus patient moved out of intensive care

13:43

Milan-based Estonian European champion fencer not afraid of coronavirus

13:16

Association of SMEs want all shops except food stores, pharmacies to close

12:54

Reps: Homeschooling will continue for the next two weeks

12:36

Gallery: Tallinn closes public playgrounds and sports grounds

12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: