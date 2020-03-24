ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rimi, Circle-K installing protective shields in stores ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
A Rimi supermarket.
A Rimi supermarket. Source: Rimi
Rimi and Circle K will install protective shields at checkout lanes in all its stores by the end of this week to reduce contact between staff and customers.

Rimi Eesti manager Vaido Padumäe said in a press release: "As coronavirus spreads also by way of droplet transmission, and at the checkout lane the employee is closer to the client than one-and-a-half meters, the most effective means for preventing the spread of the virus is to separate the employee and the customer with a glass wall,"

Rimi also is reminding customers to not go to a store when having symptoms or visit a store with family. 

All service personnel at Rimi have the possibility to use disposable gloves and a protective mask. Service staff are provided with necessary supplies of disinfectants for cleansing surfaces and hands.  

Both Rimi and Cirle K have been equipped with facilities for disinfecting surfaces and hands.

Ursula Altmets, HR director of Circle K, said in a statement: "For weeks already, we have been cleaning and disinfecting our store and filling station areas significantly more frequently to ensure the safety of customers and customer service staff. In the near future, we will also be adding floor stickers to our service stations to remind customers of the need to keep a safe distance from others."

Circle K recommends that customers, when possible, opt for card payments at card payment terminals attached to the filling points to further minimize people-to-people contact.

Editor: Helen Wright

rimicircle kcoronaviruscovid-19
