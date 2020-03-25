ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Expert: The point of coronavirus restrictions is to follow them

Professor of virology Andres Merits appearing via video link on Tuesday evening's edition of
Professor of virology Andres Merits appearing via video link on Tuesday evening's edition of "Ringvaade". Source: ERR
Restrictions imposed by the government aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus should be taken seriously by the public, Andres Merits, professor of applied virology, said Tuesday evening.

"Restrictions are not about being imposed, they are about being enforced," Merits said, appearing via video link on Tuesday's edition of current affairs show "Ringvaade".

"Person-to-person contact is the only real way a virus can spread. All places where such contacts can take place are to a greater or lesser degree a risk," he went on.

Merits stressed that in the current emergency situation, the public needs very clear instructions and a very clear understanding that everyone is responsible for preventing coronavirus from spreading.

In Merit's opinion, the government restrictions, including those announced Tuesday evening which will limit gatherings in public to two persons (families excluded) and require a minimum 2-meter distance between individuals in public places, would be effective in helping to curb further spread of the virus.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
