Government sending emails and SMS messages about new restrictions

SMS sent by the government.
SMS sent by the government. Source: Stenbocki maja Facebook page.
The government will send out emails and SMS messages about the new emergency situation restrictions which will be implemented from Wednesday, the government said.

The message asks readers to take the new regulations seriously. From March 25, you can only be alone or with one other person in public and must keep a two meter distance from other people. The restriction does not apply to families living together or performing public duties.

The government has called this measure 2 + 2. You are also recommended to stay at home.

If you have any questions, the government recommends you visit kriis.ee or call the coronavirus helpline on 1247.

On Tuesday, the government announced new measures for the emergency situation which restrict movement. 

As of Friday, March 27th, only essential shops and services will remain open in shopping centers. Catering hours are limited to 10 pm.

The message was sent in Estonian, English and Russian by the State Information System Board (RIA) to approximately 900,000 e-mail addresses. This is the second time a message has been sent to residents of Estonian during the emergency situation.

Editor: Helen Wright

