SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

SEB Bank said on Thursday they have noticed significant changes in customer behavior since the start of the emergency situation and the introduction of the isolation requirement, which according to the bank indicates that people are taking isolation seriously.

Visits to bank office have halved, the use of cash has dropped by a quarter and card transactions by 30 percent. The number of video meetings between a customer and a bank employee meanwhile has almost tripled, SEB said.

Sille Hallang, head of private customer banking division at SEB, said: "From mid-March, we have noted people's increased interest in grace periods - in home loans, leasing and consumer loans. While a big portion of customers are asking for information just to be informed, we also have received the first applications."

SEB encourages its clients to use banking services via digital channels and to call the customer support center at 665 5100 if having questions.

The bank urges customers to refrain from visiting bank offices and to conduct necessary bank transactions digitally via SEB internet bank, mobile app, or by means of a video meeting with a bank employee.

Number of orders at Selver's online store surged

The number of orders at the online store of Estonian retailer Selver has surged during the emergency situation along with the average cost per order, which has likewise increased three to four times.

In each 24 hours, one additional day with vacant delivery slots is generated, and every day, earlier delivery times are canceled as well, for instance by business customers, whose employees are switching to working remotely, AS Selver board member Kristi Lomp said in a press release.

Selver has also reduced the availability of some non-essential products and focuses on ensuring the availability of essential ones.

Over 200 workers from other enterprises have been hired to work at Selver's online store, and their contribution to servicing the increased order volumes has been significant.

Lomp added that Selver has tightened its disinfection procedures and also offers contactless delivery.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!