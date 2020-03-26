ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Arrest of suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County. March 2020.
Arrest of suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County. March 2020. Source: PPA
News

A police operation has led to the arrest of three suspects in dozens of break-ins and thefts from stores and gas stations primarily in Southern Estonia, the Police and Border Guard Board PPA) announced.

The police operation was launched at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, after a store security alarm went off in the Viljandi County village of Vastemõisa, and several suspicious-looking figures were seen fleeing the scene. The security company immediately contacted he police, and it was determined that there had been an attempt to enter the store through the window, which was hampered by security bars.

"Police began to search the area for the suspects, and soon found a Toyota in the village of Sürgavere that attempted to flee from the law enforcement officers before hitting the patrol vehicle," Viljandi Police Station Chief Margus Sass described. "As a result of the collision, the Toyota hit a tree and police officers managed to catch the driver of the vehicle. Two other men who had also been in the vehicle fled into the woods."

Police called in nearby patrols and rapid response forces and locked down the area. A police dog to arrive on scene picked up the trail and after an hour's search found one of the men who had hidden in the woods. The suspect, who was bitten by the K-9 in the process of being arrested, was administered first aid.

The search for the third suspect continued on land and via drone, until he was caught in the woods nearly eight hours later.

"As the break-ins ramped up in frequency, criminal police officers were working day and night to catch the suspects," Sass said. "Despite the fact that police officers have additional tasks right now, our regular work continues, and we will not leave any criminals in peace."

According to District Prosecutor Marja-Liina Talimaa of the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, the break-in suspects were previously familiar to law enforcement.

"As the suspects acted for an extended period of time premeditatedly and deliberately and committed their latest crime during a difficult time for society, the prosecution sought permission from Tartu County Court to take all three detainees into custody, which the court granted," Talimaa said. "Committing such crimes during a significantly more difficult situation than usual and a time of limited resources is incredibly irresponsible. Considering the scope of these crimes as well, if found guilty, the suspects will be sure to do actual prison time."

Upon prosecutors' request, Tartu County Court took three men, aged 30, 33 and 34, into custody on Wednesday and Thursday. The men may face up to five years in prison for theft. The pre-trial investigation will be conducted by the South Prefecture of the PPA under the direction of the South District Prosecutor's Office.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

arrestspolice and border guard board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: