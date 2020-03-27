Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
A post office on Pärnu Maantee in Tallinn.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government amended restrictions on shopping malls which come into force on Friday, allowing post offices to remain open within malls if no alternatives are available for rerouting deliveries within the same locale. Additionally, shopping center employees and small business owners will be able to enter their own stores. Restrictions will also be in place concerning customer movement within those stores which are still open.

The government announced the latest wave of restrictions on Tuesday. The closure means most stores within shopping malls will be closed, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, parcel terminals, eateries exclusively engaged in selling food, and mobile phone stores. The latest amend adds 16 post offices to that list.

The post offices in question are mostly in shopping centers in smaller population centers, namely: Elva (Tartu County), Iidla (Ida-Viru County), Jõhvi (Ida-Viru County), Kambja (Tartu County), Kehra (Harju County), Keila (Harju County), Kohila (Rapla County), Kohtla-Järve (Ida-Viru County), Kunda (Lääne-Viru County), Lihula (Lääne County), Maardu (Harju County), Mustla (Viljandi County), Paldiski (Harju County), Sindi (Pärnu County), Tapa (Lääne-Viru County) and Võhma (Viljandi County).

Store owners and workers will be granted access to stores otherwise closed to allow for tasks such as taking care of animals held within pet stores or to organize online sales.

Other measures include providing disinfectant for customer use at entrances and exits and the use of security firms or other personnel to ensure shoppers do not circulate a store more than twice, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Stores outside malls, including those in a mall building but which have separate entrances, can remain open.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
