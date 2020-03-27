ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Harju County Courthouse.
Harju County Courthouse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Justice has proposed appointing an additional judge to both Harju and Tartu county courts in order to alleviate overburdening judges and delays in procedures.

According to chair of Harju County Court Meelis Eerik the number of judges appointed does not correspond to the workload of the court.

"The number of civil matters has grown so the judges determining civil matters have been overburdened in recent years. Constant overusage does not permit meeting the expectations of parties or dealin with a case in a calendar year as set in the development agenda of the courts," Eerik wrote in a letter sent to the ministry.

"Judges in civil courts are at the limit of their capacities. 22 criminal judges are working on 20 substantial pending cases with four investigating judges and the judge responsible for enforcement to be deducted. This also means overburdening," Eerik added.

According to him, respecializing is not possible and the problem could be alleviated by appointing at least one or two additional judges.

The Ministry of Justice has now proposed to rework vacant posts by appointing an additional judge to both Harju and Tartu county courts. At the same time, the number of judges at Tartu administrative court would be reduced by two with eight remaining appointed.

The workload of administrative courts has decreased by 24,8 percent since 2015. An administrative court judge deals with 93,8 administrative matters on average, almost four times less than the average workload at county courts.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

harju county courtministry of justicetartu county court
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:21

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts

10:59

Sportland avoids fine for attracting crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

10:51

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

10:22

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant

10:07

Medical association chief: Coronavirus intensive care requires weeks

09:41

Dozens of Estonian companies ready to produce protective equipment

09:23

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus

09:03

Minister: We're ordering Chinese coronavirus equipment, as Europe is closed

08:45

Most shopping mall stores closed from Friday

08:22

Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

07:59

Ratas: EU cooperation key in fighting coronavirus spread

07:42

City dwellers moving to countryside carry coronavirus to rural communities

07:24

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

26.03

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

26.03

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

26.03

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

26.03

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

26.03

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

26.03

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

26.03

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: