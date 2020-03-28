Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

The clocks are due to go forward in Estonia in the small hours of Sunday, March 29, in line with most European nations, as they move into daylight saving time.

The change happens at 3 a.m. Estonian time on Sunday, which immediately becomes 4 a.m.

The switch-over, traditionally on the last Sunday in March, could be one of the last such changes, since the European Parliament supported a proposal last year to end the practice after 2021, though nothing has been finally decided.

Arguments in favor of daylight saving in summer when it was first introduced in Europe principally revolved around improved productivity during World War One.

Putting the clocks forward also encourages people to get outdoors more, and for longer, during the summer months, it is argued, as well as being a boost for tourism.

It also saves on energy, with less artificial light being used in the evenings, though Estonia's high latitude means this is somewhat of a moot point in the months of May, June and July.

Arguments against daylight saving include body-clock confusion contributing to accidents and, following the October changeover back an hour, increased depression.

