Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

Robot delivery company Starship Technologies made a large number of redundancies last week after feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, website DigiPRO reported.

According to sources, employees were summoned in groups, a presentation was given and then redundancies were announced. The company employed over 260 people but did not confirm how many employees it had dismissed.

Lex Bayer, CEO of the company said: "The coronavirus has a negative impact on companies around the world, including Starship. Like many other companies, we have to make very difficult decisions in the current situation."

In total, Starship has raised over € 76 million from investors making it one of the most successful Estonian startups, only Bolt and Wolt have been more successful, the website wrote.

