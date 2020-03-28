Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

President Kersti Kaljulaid published a video appeal on social media urging everyone who is not working on the front line of society's efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) to not leave their homes.

"We thank you, our dear heroes! All doctors, all nurses, everybody who works in hospital. Carers, cleaning workers, people who distribute food," Kaljulaid said, also offering her gratitude to police personnel, teachers, people who manufacture personal protective equipment and disinfection equipment, who produce and process food, everyone who helps us to be protected in this crisis.

"I thank all of you who take the risk every day to go to work and keep our society going, because you have to," Kaljulaid. "I thank you. And I thank also all those who beat the urge to go out in this beautiful weather, meet with friends. I thank all the elderly who stay at home and ask their friends, next-of-kin and volunteers to bring foodstuffs and pharmacy goods home to them."

Offering her gratitude to all social workers who bring food to those who cannot go out, to crisis managers and the volunteers contacted by crisis managers to help out with food deliveries to such people, the president said that, finally, she thanks everyone who understand: all the rest of us who are not on the front line -- a strong and clever rear is our responsibility today.

"And this rear means that we do not go out. If we go out, we choose a secluded time and a place for it. That we meet with no more than one person at a time and that we stay at a distance of a couple of meters also from them," the president said.

"This is difficult, but it's the best we can do to genuinely thank all those people who are on the front line today," the head of state said. "Dear people: let us stay at home! This is the best gratitude -- the best gratitude we can show to those on the front line."

"Thank you! We will make it. We will come out of this crisis," the president said in conclusion of her address."

Police: Compliance with movement restrictions helps to save lives

In a call to all residents of Estonia issued on Saturday, the police emphasized that compliance with the movement restrictions imposed by the government is essential as it helps to save human lives.

"It's not about centimeters or tens of centimeters, how far we are from each other, but about the principle that the regulation of 2+2 provides the least opportunities for the virus to spread," said Toomas Malva, crisis management chief at the Police and Border Guard Board, referring to the rule whereby no more than two people must be in public space together and a distance of at least two meters must be kept from others.

He also emphasized that people should leave their homes only to purchase food or medicines.

"The heroes today are not the members of the police force, but all those who observe the established rules, so that we could state soon that the spread of the virus has stopped," Malva said through spokespeople.

He said that the police keep getting numerous notifications and calls from residents related to the movement restrictions, which shows that people care.

"We will check on all notifications, and we have many partners who are helping us in this work," Malva added.

--

