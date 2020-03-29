Rally enthusiasts transport test samples to Synlab laboratory

Estonian rally enthusiasts are now transporting samples from mobile coronavirus (COVID-19) test centers across the country to the laboratory of Synlab in Tallinn for testing, fuel for volunteers from Rally Estonia for covering the distances between seven cities is provided by fuel seller Circle K.

The project began last week and will continue for the next four weeks. At the initiative of Synlab and Medicum and in cooperation with several other private medical institutions, carside sampling points were set up in Tallinn, Tartu, Parnu, Kuressaare, Viljandi, Narva and Kohtla-Jarve.

Every day Synlab vehicles drive over 3,000 kilometers per day delivering samples.

With the help of Rally Estonia volunteers, three extra rounds are now made on the Narva-Kohtla-Järve-Tallinn, Viljandi-Tartu-Tallinn and Pärnu-Tallinn routes, the total distance of which is over 1,000 kilometers. Additional routes to outbreak areas on Saaremaa island and Võru are also being weighed.

All volunteers underwent safety training on Monday morning and are using personal protective equipment. Samples are placed in special containers for transport, and the first samples were picked up and on their way to Tallinn already on Monday evening.

Family doctors began issuing referrals to patients with coronavirus symptoms for carside sampling at mobile sampling points a week ago.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!