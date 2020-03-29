Government wants to avoid isolating Tallinn

The government is trying to avoid implementing movement restrictions between Tallinn and the rest of Estonia, said Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik on Sunday.

"We are trying to avoid locking Tallinn in, because there is a lot of work outside the city and Tallinners move [in and] out of town," Kiik said at a press conference.

The Minister said as long as the 2 + 2 rule is followed, meaning people only gather in groups of two and stay two meters apart from others, when going outside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government will not have to take drastic measures.

Kiik urged everyone to abide by the restrictions, refrain from gathering in public, and ordering food where possible instead of going to the supermarket.

He said, so far, everyone's behavior has already yielded good results but that it needs to be kept up.

--

