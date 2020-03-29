ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government wants to avoid isolating Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A closed playground in Tallinn.
A closed playground in Tallinn. Source: Priit Rajalo/ERR
News

The government is trying to avoid implementing movement restrictions between Tallinn and the rest of Estonia, said Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik on Sunday.

"We are trying to avoid locking Tallinn in, because there is a lot of work outside the city and Tallinners move [in and] out of town," Kiik said at a press conference.

The Minister said as long as the 2 + 2 rule is followed, meaning people only gather in groups of two and stay two meters apart from others, when going outside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government will not have to take drastic measures.

Kiik urged everyone to abide by the restrictions, refrain from gathering in public, and ordering food where possible instead of going to the supermarket.

He said, so far, everyone's behavior has already yielded good results but that it needs to be kept up.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:35

20,000 enquiries made to 1247 helpline, calls from Russian-speakers rise

16:49

Foreign ministry: Fewer and fewer opportunities to return to Estonia

16:14

Government wants to avoid isolating Tallinn

15:42

Estonian hospitals have 333 ventilators, additional 200 expected

15:17

President allows defense league to enforce security in Saaremaa and Muhu Updated

14:55

Starship Technologies makes redundancies to 'streamline service' Updated

14:24

Coronavirus confirmed in care center in Ida-Viru County

13:44

Estonian residents in Russia should return as soon as possible

12:43

Rally enthusiasts transport test samples to Synlab laboratory

12:37

Health Board: Second and third deaths reported, COVID-19 cases rise to 679

11:05

Tartu searching for leader for Capital of Culture 2024 team

10:28

Russia will close its borders on Monday to limit spread of coronavirus

10:05

Popov: In Kuressaare, eight out of 10 people who contact ER have COVID-19

09:31

Youth organizations: Government should not invest in oil plant

08:20

Government statement: Saaremaa and Muhu restrictions

08:16

Emergency situation restrictions tighten in Saaremaa and Muhu

28.03

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

28.03

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

28.03

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

28.03

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: