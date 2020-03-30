Construction companies facing uncertain future due to the pandemic

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Construction work in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Construction work in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, work continues on building sites, but the sector is facing uncertain future.

The director general of the Estonian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs Indrek Peterson told ERR's online news in Estonian that work is ongoing and nobody would want to close a site just for the sake of it.

"If you are healthy and able to work, everything must be done in order to keep working possible and safe. Right now we are trying to keep the sector rolling," he said.

According to the association, around 45,000 people work in Estonian construction companies. Almost 30,000 are builders who cannot work remotely.

AS Tallinna Teed project manager Marek Rand told ERR that they will be undertaking demolition works on Monday. There are around ten people on the site and the current stage does not require close contact. "Due to the nature of the job, builders are probably more protected than regular people," Rand added.

However, the future is uncertain, according to Peterson. "Companies say that contracts are being withdrawn from and the the amount of current orders is decreasing. Employment will decline significantly, by over ten percent or even more," he said.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

